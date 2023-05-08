Tributes
HI NOW
Contests
Join Our Team
Advertise with Us

Body found in park in Connecticut

Police in Norwich, Connecticut, said they are conducting an investigation inside a park.
By Rob Polansky and Gray News staff
Published: May. 8, 2023 at 3:07 AM HST|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NORWICH, Conn. (WFSB/Gray News) - The discovery of a body buried in a park in Norwich led to a large police presence in the area.

The investigation was launched at Mohegan Park on Sunday afternoon.

Police said that around 4:15 p.m., a person walking through the park noticed something sticking out of the ground.

“Believing that it might be a person, he called the Norwich Police Department to report his findings,” police said in a news release. “Upon arrival of Norwich police patrol officers, they discovered a deceased person in that area.”

The identity, manor and cause of death of the deceased are unknown, police said.

A WFSB crew saw police, along with a medical examiner’s truck, at the park on Monday morning.

The crew was able to determine that state police have been helping Norwich police with the investigation. Both could be seen searching for evidence.

Police stressed that there was no threat to the public.

Copyright 2023 WFSB via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Man arrested for alleged sexual assault of a 14-year-old in West Oahu
Man arrested for alleged sexual assault of a 14-year-old in West Oahu
55-year-old man arrested for assaulting 79-year-old woman in Downtown Honolulu
Man arrested for assaulting 79-year-old woman in Downtown Honolulu
Surfer recovering after serious injury at Waikiki beach
Surfer recovering after serious injury at Waikiki beach
Visitor rescued from Mokulua Islands after 15-foot fall
Visitor rescued from Mokulua Islands after 15-foot fall
Organizers say about 3,000 people came out to the Wahiawa Pineapple Festival on Saturday.
After a 5-year hiatus, the Wahiawa Pineapple Festival returns

Latest News

NO SOUND: A surveillance video shows the moments that led up to the deadly crash on Sunday.
Video shows moments before deadly migrant center crash
Police respond after a deadly crash at a migrant facility in Brownsville, Texas, on Sunday...
Police to arrest SUV driver after 8 die in Texas border bus stop crash
Migrants who recently crossed the border between the U.S. and Mexico are seen in Brownsville,...
‘Risk it all’: Migrant surge as US prepares for Title 42 end
Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko stands in front of an apartment building damaged by a drone that...
Russia bans jet skis, ride-hailing ahead of WWII tributes