Binge the entire ‘Fast and Furious’ franchise for $1K

From left, Tyrese Gibson, Sung Kang, Jordana Brewster and Michelle Rodriguez, cast members in...
From left, Tyrese Gibson, Sung Kang, Jordana Brewster and Michelle Rodriguez, cast members in the upcoming film "Fast X," discuss the film underneath posters for previous films in the "Fast and the Furious" franchise, during the Universal Pictures and Focus Features presentation at CinemaCon 2023, Wednesday, April 26, 2023, in Las Vegas.(Chris Pizzello | Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP)
By Debra Worley
Published: May. 8, 2023 at 6:14 AM HST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
(Gray News) – You could land an unusual side hustle this summer – binge the “Fast and Furious” films over a two-week period.

FinanceBuzz is looking for someone to watch all 10 movies, which is more than 20 hours of content, for $1,000, plus $100 to cover the cost of any streaming fees.

While watching the films, you’ll track damages from all the car crashes for the team at Finance Buzz to estimate the insurance impact of the franchise’s reckless driving.

To be eligible for this task, you must have the ability to rent or stream movies from your home and be able to watch “Fast X” in a theater.

You will note any car accidents that result in damage, including the number of accidents, the extent of the damages and what cars are involved.

Applications are due by May 19, and the chosen candidate will be notified via email by May 26.

