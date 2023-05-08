Tributes
Argument leads to fatal shooting on Dallas light rail train

Authorities say one person was killed and two others were injured after shots were fired in an incident on a Dallas light rail train that started out as an argument between two people.(Source: Devin Woods via CNN)
By CNN Newsource Staff
Published: May. 8, 2023 at 12:11 AM HST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
DALLAS (CNN) - A suspect remains at large after one person was killed and two others were injured in an altercation on a light rail train in Dallas.

A spokesman for Dallas Area Rapid Transit said authorities responded to a shooting around 4:30 p.m. Sunday on a Green Line train near Hatcher station. The incident started out as an argument between two people, according to DART.

It’s unclear what escalated the situation, but at one point, shots were fired. Two people – including a bystander – were struck and taken to the hospital, where one died after arrival.

Police say a third victim is believed to have been struck by shrapnel and was treated at the scene.

The suspect is on the loose, and DART Police are heading up the search.

An investigation is underway.

