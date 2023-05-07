Tributes
HI NOW
Contests
Join Our Team
Advertise with Us

Wisconsin deputy killed while responding to drunken driver

*NOTE: This is a stock photo. An officer was killed in Wisconsin.
*NOTE: This is a stock photo. An officer was killed in Wisconsin.(MGN)
By The Associated Press
Published: May. 7, 2023 at 3:48 AM HST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GLENWOOD, Wis. (AP) — A Wisconsin sheriff’s deputy responding to a call about a suspected drunken driver in a ditch was shot and killed, authorities said Sunday.

The suspect fled into woods and was found dead from a gunshot wound, the state Department of Justice said.

No names or other details were immediately released.

The deputy was shot early Saturday evening in Glenwood in St. Croix County, about 60 miles east of Minneapolis.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Hilo standoff
Hilo woman recalls encounter with police standoff suspect who had invaded her home
Get the state's latest news updates and weather forecasts with the Hawaii News Now mobile app
LIVE: Watch HNN
Authorities capture Milton Kapule who fled furlough facility
Authorities capture inmate who fled furlough facility
Rainbow Warriors volleyball takes on UCLA, in search of third-straight National Championship
UCLA gets a four-set win over UH to claim 2023 Men’s Volleyball National Championship
Likelike Hwy. crash on June 12, 2019
State to pay $26M over closed runaway truck ramp tied to multi-vehicle crash

Latest News

Upper Darby High School students Rayan Hansali, from left, Tanveer Kaur, Elise Olmstead, Fatima...
To improve kids’ mental health, some schools start later
A Russian serviceman guards in an area of the Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Station in territory...
Nuclear watchdog growingly worried over Ukraine plant safety
A law enforcement officer walks as people are evacuated from a shopping center where a shooting...
‘We started running’: 8 killed in Texas outlet mall shooting
A gunman killed eight people in a shooting at a Dallas-area mall before being fatally shot by a...
'Unfathomable': Father of mall employee helps victims after mass shooting