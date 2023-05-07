Tributes
Surfer recovering after serious injury at Waikiki beach

By HNN Staff
Published: May. 7, 2023 at 10:56 AM HST|Updated: 36 minutes ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A 46-year-old surfer was seriously injured in an incident in Waikiki Thursday afternoon, said officials.

Honolulu Ocean Safety crews were alerted to the incident just before 2 p.m. at Canoes surf break.

Officials say eyewitnesses reported that the surfer hit his head on the board while surfing.

According to officials, nearby bystanders immediately assisted the man until emergency crews arrived.

EMS administered advanced life support and transported the man in serious condition to an emergency room.

Officials say the man is recovering from his injury, but no further information has been released regarding his condition.

