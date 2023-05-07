Surfer recovering after serious injury at Waikiki beach

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A 46-year-old surfer was seriously injured in an incident in Waikiki Thursday afternoon, said officials.

Honolulu Ocean Safety crews were alerted to the incident just before 2 p.m. at Canoes surf break.

Officials say eyewitnesses reported that the surfer hit his head on the board while surfing.

According to officials, nearby bystanders immediately assisted the man until emergency crews arrived.

EMS administered advanced life support and transported the man in serious condition to an emergency room.

Officials say the man is recovering from his injury, but no further information has been released regarding his condition.

Copyright 2023 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.