Tributes
HI NOW
Contests
Join Our Team
Advertise with Us

Oahu man arrested for assaulting 79-year-old woman in Downtown Honolulu

55-year-old man arrested for assaulting 79-year-old woman in Downtown Honolulu
55-year-old man arrested for assaulting 79-year-old woman in Downtown Honolulu(Hawaii News Now/file)
By HNN Staff
Published: May. 7, 2023 at 11:23 AM HST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A 55-year-old man was taken into custody after assaulting a 79-year-old woman in Downtown Honolulu Friday morning, according to local authorities.

Officials say the incident occurred at approximately 8:45 a.m. when the suspect struck the victim on the head with a blunt metal object, causing a laceration and bleeding.

Police say the suspect fled the scene, but later returned and was positively identified.

Officials say the suspect is currently in custody pending an investigation.

Authorities have not released any further details about the suspect or the incident.

The story is ongoing.

Copyright 2023 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Likelike Hwy. crash on June 12, 2019
State to pay $26M over closed runaway truck ramp tied to multi-vehicle crash
Hilo standoff
Hilo woman recalls encounter with police standoff suspect who had invaded her home
Get the state's latest news updates and weather forecasts with the Hawaii News Now mobile app
LIVE: Watch HNN
Authorities capture Milton Kapule who fled furlough facility
Authorities capture inmate who fled furlough facility
Rainbow Warriors volleyball takes on UCLA, in search of third-straight National Championship
UCLA gets a four-set win over UH to claim 2023 Men’s Volleyball National Championship

Latest News

Surfer recovering after serious injury at Waikiki beach
Surfer recovering after serious injury at Waikiki beach
Solid family drama
Terry Hunter reviews DEALING WITH DAD
Organizers say about 3,000 people came out to the Wahiawa Pineapple Festival on Saturday.
After a 5-year hiatus, the Wahiawa Pineapple Festival returns
Kailua town sign repeatedly vandalized
Kailua town sign repeatedly vandalized, community asks people responsible to stop