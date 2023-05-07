Oahu man arrested for assaulting 79-year-old woman in Downtown Honolulu

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A 55-year-old man was taken into custody after assaulting a 79-year-old woman in Downtown Honolulu Friday morning, according to local authorities.

Officials say the incident occurred at approximately 8:45 a.m. when the suspect struck the victim on the head with a blunt metal object, causing a laceration and bleeding.

Police say the suspect fled the scene, but later returned and was positively identified.

Officials say the suspect is currently in custody pending an investigation.

Authorities have not released any further details about the suspect or the incident.

The story is ongoing.

