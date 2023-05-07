Local undergrads to benefit from $21M grant to John A Burns School of Medicine

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A program that trains local scientists is getting some welcome funding.

The National Institutes of Health has earmarked $21 million dollars to the John A Burns School of Medicines’ “INBRE” program, which stands for The Institutional Development Award Networks of Biomedical Research Excellence.

It’s an initiative to get undergrads on the path to a career in biosciences.

“As far as educating and training the future workforce in Hawaii, it’s really important that they get hands on research experience. They become better at creative problems solving and essentially they will become the future leaders of the biomedical sciences here as well,” said INBRE Director of JABSOM, Dr. Peter Hoffman.

School officials say over 600 students have been a part of the INBRE program, and researchers from the program have directly impacted the state’s health by entering fields such as vaccine development.

Copyright 2023 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.