Kailua town sign repeatedly vandalized, community asks people responsible to stop

Kailua town sign repeatedly vandalized
Kailua town sign repeatedly vandalized(KGMB KHNL)
By Eddie Dowd
Published: May. 7, 2023 at 6:52 AM HST|Updated: 1 hour ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Some Kailua residents say they are fed up with vandals who continue to graffiti the Kailua Town sign after volunteers clean it up.

On Saturday, residents came together to paint the sign over, but it’s not the first time.

The most recent vandalism spotted on April 28th involved red spray paint covering parts of the sign.

Residents say a similar incident happened with black graffiti earlier in the month.

“This is the second time it’s happened in the span of a month. It’s just come on, guys, just keep the sign nice,” said Patrick Branco. “Instead of vandalizing. Why don’t you pick some weeds or come out and help us paint the sign? But it is frustrating that this keeps happening over and over again.”

According to HPD’s crime map, there have been seven reported vandalisms in the last 30 days, and nearly half occurred in the previous week.

But despite the recent crime, windward residents say they are determined to keep the sign clean.

Copyright 2023 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.

