Girl, 17, killed in California party shooting that wounded 5

A 17-year-old girl was killed and five other people were wounded in a shooting early Saturday...
A 17-year-old girl was killed and five other people were wounded in a shooting early Saturday at a party near a college campus in Northern California, police said.(KAEF, KRCR)
By The Associated Press
Published: May. 6, 2023 at 3:05 PM HST|Updated: 9 minutes ago
CHICO, Calif. (AP) — A 17-year-old girl was killed and five other people were wounded in a shooting early Saturday at a party near a college campus in Northern California, police said.

Officers responding around 3:30 a.m. to reports of gunfire found six people shot at an apartment building in Chico, police Chief Billy Aldridge said.

All the victims were taken to hospitals, and the teenager died at a hospital, he said.

Two men, ages 21 and 19, and a 17-year-old girl remained hospitalized in stable condition with non-life-threatening injuries, the chief said. Two other men, ages 18 and 20, were treated at the hospital and released, Aldridge said.

The shooting appeared to be an isolated incident, and there was no ongoing threat to the community, police said. They released no information on the shooter.

Police had been called to the same address about 30 minutes before the shooting and arrested a man on suspicion of brandishing a firearm, Aldridge said.

That suspect matched the description of a man who was asked to leave a separate party about a mile away around 12:30 a.m., Aldridge said. A fight broke out at the earlier party, and two people were hospitalized after being struck in the head, one with a bottle and one with a firearm, the chief said.

Several streets were closed Saturday as investigators combed the area for evidence. At least three parked cars had bullet holes and shattered windows, according to the Chico Enterprise-Record.

Both parties were in neighborhoods near California State University in Chico, a city with about 101,000 residents 90 miles (145 km) north of Sacramento. Lt. Brian Miller called the area a “hot spot” for police service calls.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Likelike Hwy. crash on June 12, 2019
State to pay $26M over closed runaway truck ramp tied to multi-vehicle crash

