First Alert Forecast: Breezy trades for a few more days with passing showers

Typical trade wind conditions will close out the weekend and continue into the first part of the coming week. Breezy to locally windy conditions will be possible with easterly trades of 15 to 20 miles per hour bringing some passing showers, mainly to windward and mauka areas.

Around late Tuesday into Friday, we’re anticipating lighter trade winds and drier conditions as a cold front passes to the north of the islands. The trades may be light enough to allow for some pop-up showers in sheltered leeward areas.

At the beach, surf on south shores will remain a little higher through Monday. Choppy waves are expected to continue for east shores with the strong trade winds. Surf along north facing shores will remain small through mid-week, when a moderate sized, medium period northwest swell will give a slight boost around Thursday.

For mariners, a small craft advisory remains posted through at least 6 p.m. Sunday for all Hawaiian coastal waters.

