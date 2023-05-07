Tributes
HI NOW
Contests
Join Our Team
Advertise with Us

First Alert Forecast: Breezy trades for a few more days with passing showers

7-Day Forecast
7-Day Forecast(Hawaii News Now)
By Ben Gutierrez
Published: May. 6, 2023 at 3:28 PM HST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Typical trade wind conditions will close out the weekend and continue into the first part of the coming week. Breezy to locally windy conditions will be possible with easterly trades of 15 to 20 miles per hour bringing some passing showers, mainly to windward and mauka areas.

Around late Tuesday into Friday, we’re anticipating lighter trade winds and drier conditions as a cold front passes to the north of the islands. The trades may be light enough to allow for some pop-up showers in sheltered leeward areas.

At the beach, surf on south shores will remain a little higher through Monday. Choppy waves are expected to continue for east shores with the strong trade winds. Surf along north facing shores will remain small through mid-week, when a moderate sized, medium period northwest swell will give a slight boost around Thursday.

For mariners, a small craft advisory remains posted through at least 6 p.m. Sunday for all Hawaiian coastal waters.

Copyright 2023 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A mom says her son was cyberbullied and wants administrators and the DOE to take more action.
Mom pursuing charges after son with severe disabilities cyberbullied at Campbell High
The fresh layer of asphalt is only a few months old but it's already been defaced with red and...
Windward Oahu road to be ripped up months after major repaving project. The reason: poor planning
Police dispatch told HNN that fuel spilled onto the roadway.
All lanes of H-1 Freeway reopened after crews clear overturned cement truck
Get the state's latest news updates and weather forecasts with the Hawaii News Now mobile app
LIVE: Watch HNN
Likelike Hwy. crash on June 12, 2019
State to pay $26M over closed runaway truck ramp tied to multi-vehicle crash

Latest News

Billy V has your forecast for windy weather into the weekend.
Flying a kite? Better hold on to it...
Forecast: Mostly dry conditions persist, huge swell hits today
Forecast: Hold on! Trade winds are here through the weekend
Tracking steady trade winds
Hawaii News Now --Meteorologist Jen Robbins
First Alert Forecast: Breezy winds expected to hold firm over the weekend
First Alert Forecast: Breezy winds expected to hold firm over the weekend