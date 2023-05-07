Tributes
After a 5-year hiatus, the Wahiawa Pineapple Festival returns

For the first time since 2018, hundreds of people celebrated the Wahiawa Pineapple Festival.
By Jolanie Martinez
Published: May. 7, 2023 at 10:11 AM HST|Updated: 51 minutes ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - For the first time since 2018, hundreds of people celebrated the return of the Wahiawa Pineapple Festival.

It has been around since 1949, when pineapple fields covered much of Central Oahu.

On Saturday, it brought together generations of Wahiawa residents.

Kim-Hee Wong is a proud fifth-generation Wahiawa resident.

“I remember going to the Wahiawa Pineapple Festival with my grandparents when I was little,” said Wong.

She has taken on a bigger role in organizing the festival and coordinated the paper airplane competition and the pineapple bake-off.

“It was really cool to see different community members from Wahiawa and outside, but all who have a shared affinity for our pineapple and the ways that they were so creative,” said Wong.

There were all kinds of ono grinds, games, sports tournaments, and special performances.

“There’s so many fun games you get to play and so many other things to do,” said Elias Nguyen of Wahiawa.

It was also a chance for the old-timers to get together again.

“I’ve been here for what 60 some years, and I love it,” said Lauretta Sewake. “And you know, it’s so nice to see everybody out, and I can smile and say hello to them, you know and hug them.”

Organizers say about 3,000 people came out to the event on Saturday.

Board Member of the Leilehua Alumni Community Association, Rene Mansho, said this was the first year ten community groups from the small-town band together to bring back the festival.

“It’s to recognize that we have appreciation for our heritage; we pick pineapple, we worked in the canary, we worked in our community,” said Mansho.

But what’s a Wahiawa Pineapple Festival without Dole?

The last few years were tough for their business, but they’re returning to the pre-pandemic economy.

“Remind everybody that we are still here since 1901 growing pineapple in Wahiawa,” said Daniel Nellis, General Manager of Dole Food Company. “And we’re still going to be here; we’re on the way as we say.”

“I just love the fact that our community is able to come together and to celebrate the pineapple, which is something so special to us,” said Wong.

The festival benefits the Wahiawa Historical Society’s proposed Wahiawa Museum.

