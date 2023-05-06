Tributes
HI NOW
Contests
Join Our Team
Advertise with Us

Zippy’s in Vegas hasn’t opened yet. But it’s already planning a second location in Nevada

Here's a first look at the Zippy's location planned for Las Vegas.
Here's a first look at the Zippy's location planned for Las Vegas.(Zippy's)
By HNN Staff
Published: May. 5, 2023 at 4:30 PM HST|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Zippy’s is planning yet another location in Nevada, even before the first one in Las Vegas is set to open.

According to Hawaii News Now’s sister station in Las Vegas, the company submitted permit plans to the city of Henderson to open a take-out only location.

Company representatives provided this statement to FOX5:

Zippy’s is looking at multiple locations throughout the Valley, Henderson included. We are considering this, and other locations, for a Zippy’s, though there is nothing confirmed at this time. We are working on a few possibilities for locations and we plan to announce future locations when we have firm information.

The first Zippy’s location in Las Vegas was originally announced in 2019, but construction was delayed by the pandemic, and there’s no official timeline for completion because of supply chain issues.

What is certain: There will be lines when it opens.

Copyright 2023 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Saint Louis School
Former Hawaii high school football stars settle civil lawsuit over sex assault case
According to the tracking site Flight Aware, the plane could be seen circling waters off Oahu...
Tail of United Airlines’ plane scrapes runway during takeoff from Honolulu airport
The fresh layer of asphalt is only a few months old but it's already been defaced with red and...
Windward Oahu road to be ripped up months after major repaving project. The reason: poor planning
The state department of transportation installed the safety measure in September.
‘It shakes our house’: Raised crosswalks surprising drivers and rattling homes in Windward Oahu
Get the state's latest news updates and weather forecasts with the Hawaii News Now mobile app
LIVE: Watch HNN

Latest News

Wind advisory canceled, but strong trade winds to continue into the weekend
The chair of the Office of Hawaiian Affairs said House leaders nixed every bill the agency...
OHA blasts state House leaders, calling them ‘dysfunctional’
On January 2020, Dallas Pearce was shot and killed by plain-clothes officers in a parking lot...
City prosecutor: Deadly use of force in 2020 officer-involved shooting in Kailua was justified
Likelike Hwy. crash on June 12, 2019
State to pay $26M over closed runaway truck ramp tied to multi-vehicle crash