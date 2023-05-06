Zippy’s in Vegas hasn’t opened yet. But it’s already planning a second location in Nevada

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Zippy’s is planning yet another location in Nevada, even before the first one in Las Vegas is set to open.

According to Hawaii News Now’s sister station in Las Vegas, the company submitted permit plans to the city of Henderson to open a take-out only location.

Company representatives provided this statement to FOX5:

Zippy’s is looking at multiple locations throughout the Valley, Henderson included. We are considering this, and other locations, for a Zippy’s, though there is nothing confirmed at this time. We are working on a few possibilities for locations and we plan to announce future locations when we have firm information.

The first Zippy’s location in Las Vegas was originally announced in 2019, but construction was delayed by the pandemic, and there’s no official timeline for completion because of supply chain issues.

What is certain: There will be lines when it opens.

