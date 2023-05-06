Tributes
HI NOW
Contests
Join Our Team
Advertise with Us

State to pay $26M over closed runaway truck ramp tied to multi-vehicle crash

Likelike Hwy. crash on June 12, 2019
Likelike Hwy. crash on June 12, 2019(None)
By Lynn Kawano
Published: May. 5, 2023 at 4:40 PM HST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The state will have to pay $26 million to a man who suffered catastrophic injuries in June 2019 after a runaway tow truck slammed into his car.

It’s believed to be the largest settlement between the state and a single plaintiff.

Jimmy Braddock remains in a wheelchair.

Braddock was 31 years old when the crash happened.

Likelike Hwy. crash on June 12, 2019
Likelike Hwy. crash on June 12, 2019(None)

He was stopped at a red light on the Likelike Highway when a Pinky Tows Truck, hauling a box truck hit his car, then pushed it into several other vehicles.

Altogether, 11 vehicles were involved, but Braddock was the most seriously hurt.

Chase Livingston, one of Braddock’s attorneys said his client needs 24-seven care.

“Suffered severe traumatic brain injuries that have left him unable to walk, very difficult to communicate, unable to care for himself, and feed himself,” Livingston said.

The tow truck’s brakes failed, and the last runaway truck ramp on the highway was blocked off by the state Department of Transportation.

The barricaded runaway truck ramp on Likelike Hwy. a day before the crash
The barricaded runaway truck ramp on Likelike Hwy. a day before the crash(Davis, Levin, Livingston)

“In this case, the state knowingly left one closed and in disrepair for close to 46 days,” said Tommy Otake, another attorney for Braddock.

Otake said it would have taken the state one day to put in a temporary fix using sand barrels to keep the ramp open. Otake said the driver of the tow truck intended to use the ramp when the brakes failed but couldn’t because it was blocked off.

“His wife and his dreams of growing their family and having children have been shattered.”

Otake said the settlement will go toward the astronomical amount of money it will cost to care for Braddock for the rest of his life.

Jimmy Braddock before 2019 crash
Jimmy Braddock before 2019 crash(Braddock family)

“He did nothing wrong,” Otake said, “It could have been any one of us sitting at that red light.”

The state Attorney General’s Office declined Hawaii News Now’s request for comment but Otake said he believes the case has brought attention to the mistakes and that the agencies have learned from it.

The Braddocks also settled with Pinky Tows this year, but that amount is not being revealed because it’s a private company.

Copyright 2023 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Saint Louis School
Former Hawaii high school football stars settle civil lawsuit over sex assault case
According to the tracking site Flight Aware, the plane could be seen circling waters off Oahu...
Tail of United Airlines’ plane scrapes runway during takeoff from Honolulu airport
The fresh layer of asphalt is only a few months old but it's already been defaced with red and...
Windward Oahu road to be ripped up months after major repaving project. The reason: poor planning
The state department of transportation installed the safety measure in September.
‘It shakes our house’: Raised crosswalks surprising drivers and rattling homes in Windward Oahu
Get the state's latest news updates and weather forecasts with the Hawaii News Now mobile app
LIVE: Watch HNN

Latest News

Wind advisory canceled, but strong trade winds to continue into the weekend
The chair of the Office of Hawaiian Affairs said House leaders nixed every bill the agency...
OHA blasts state House leaders, calling them ‘dysfunctional’
On January 2020, Dallas Pearce was shot and killed by plain-clothes officers in a parking lot...
City prosecutor: Deadly use of force in 2020 officer-involved shooting in Kailua was justified
Here's a first look at the Zippy's location planned for Las Vegas.
Zippy’s in Vegas hasn’t opened yet. But another one in Nevada is in the works