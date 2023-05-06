State to pay $26M over closed runaway truck ramp tied to multi-vehicle crash

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The state will have to pay $26 million to a man who suffered catastrophic injuries in June 2019 after a runaway tow truck slammed into his car.

It’s believed to be the largest settlement between the state and a single plaintiff.

Jimmy Braddock remains in a wheelchair.

Braddock was 31 years old when the crash happened.

Likelike Hwy. crash on June 12, 2019 (None)

He was stopped at a red light on the Likelike Highway when a Pinky Tows Truck, hauling a box truck hit his car, then pushed it into several other vehicles.

Altogether, 11 vehicles were involved, but Braddock was the most seriously hurt.

Chase Livingston, one of Braddock’s attorneys said his client needs 24-seven care.

“Suffered severe traumatic brain injuries that have left him unable to walk, very difficult to communicate, unable to care for himself, and feed himself,” Livingston said.

The tow truck’s brakes failed, and the last runaway truck ramp on the highway was blocked off by the state Department of Transportation.

The barricaded runaway truck ramp on Likelike Hwy. a day before the crash (Davis, Levin, Livingston)

“In this case, the state knowingly left one closed and in disrepair for close to 46 days,” said Tommy Otake, another attorney for Braddock.

Otake said it would have taken the state one day to put in a temporary fix using sand barrels to keep the ramp open. Otake said the driver of the tow truck intended to use the ramp when the brakes failed but couldn’t because it was blocked off.

“His wife and his dreams of growing their family and having children have been shattered.”

Otake said the settlement will go toward the astronomical amount of money it will cost to care for Braddock for the rest of his life.

Jimmy Braddock before 2019 crash (Braddock family)

“He did nothing wrong,” Otake said, “It could have been any one of us sitting at that red light.”

The state Attorney General’s Office declined Hawaii News Now’s request for comment but Otake said he believes the case has brought attention to the mistakes and that the agencies have learned from it.

The Braddocks also settled with Pinky Tows this year, but that amount is not being revealed because it’s a private company.

