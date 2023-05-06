Tributes
HI NOW
Contests
Join Our Team
Advertise with Us

‘She is unbelievable’: Oldest living Minnesota resident celebrates 112th birthday

Lillian Moran celebrated turning 112 years old. Her secret to a long life? She says to keep breathing. (Source: KVLY)
By Kortney Lockey and Jordan Gartner
Published: May. 6, 2023 at 10:02 AM HST|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MOORHEAD, Minn. (KVLY/Gray News) - Lillian Moran, the oldest living resident in Minnesota, celebrated turning 112 years old.

Born in 1911, Lillian Moran has lived through the Spanish flu, the Great Depression, both World Wars and now 112 birthdays.

“She is unbelievable,” Sandy Moran, Lillian Moran’s daughter-in-law, said.

They were supposed to celebrate the oldest living Minnesotan’s birthday back in March. However, Lillian Moran got COVID for a second time.

“I was disappointed because not everyone turns 112. But she took it in stride, and I had to do the same,” Sandy Moran said. “She sailed right through them both.”

The Maddock, North Dakota, native stakes her claim as the first person born in the town. She grew up on a farm and worked part-time in the general store.

“Her place was the center of attention because they always knew she would have good baked goods,” Sandy Moran said.

Even at age 112, Lillian Moran doesn’t skip a beat. She loves to talk about her Norwegian roots, and she loves to sing.

“She’s very good and she knows every song,” Sandy Moran said.

Lillian Moran doesn’t take any medications and longevity seems to run in the family.

“Her mother died months shy of her 100th birthday and her grandmother was 103,” Sandy Moran said. “Back in those days that was unheard of.”

Lillian Moran lived in North Dakota until she was 98 before moving into an assisted living facility in Minnesota.

Her secret to a long life? She says, keep breathing.

Copyright 2023 KVLY via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A mom says her son was cyberbullied and wants administrators and the DOE to take more action.
Mom pursuing charges after son with severe disabilities cyberbullied at Campbell High
The fresh layer of asphalt is only a few months old but it's already been defaced with red and...
Windward Oahu road to be ripped up months after major repaving project. The reason: poor planning
Police dispatch told HNN that fuel spilled onto the roadway.
All lanes of H-1 Freeway reopened after crews clear overturned cement truck
Get the state's latest news updates and weather forecasts with the Hawaii News Now mobile app
LIVE: Watch HNN
Likelike Hwy. crash on June 12, 2019
State to pay $26M over closed runaway truck ramp tied to multi-vehicle crash

Latest News

Pedestrian critically injured in hit-and-run crash in Kaneohe
Pedestrian critically injured in hit-and-run crash in Kaneohe
Britain's King Charles III and Queen Camilla wave to the crowds from the balcony of Buckingham...
King Charles III crowned in ancient rite at Westminster Abbey
President Biden met with Philippine President Marcos, Jr.
Biden, Marcos reaffirm U.S.-Philippines defense amid China concerns
EMS: Woman suffers serious burns in overnight 2-alarm blaze
EMS: Woman suffers serious burns in overnight 2-alarm blaze