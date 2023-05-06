Rainbow Warriors volleyball takes on UCLA, in search of third-straight National Championship

FAIRFAX (HawaiiNewsNow) - It’s a rivalry renewed. The Rainbow Warriors men’s volleyball team is set to face UCLA for the NCAA national championship.

Hawaii is searching for that coveted three-peat and they’re going to have to do it against another team They faced in the Outrigger invitational”Looking forward to playing a really talented team.” Head coach Charlie Wade told reporters.

The ‘Bows are back in the title match after surviving their first five-set match of the season against Penn State.

Now gearing up to take on UCLA, a team that Hawaii used to see quite a bit during their days in the MPSF, but now in a new conference the rivalry was reignited this season at the Outrigger Invitational.

”I’m really looking forward to competing against, you know, the team that has won the most national championships in our sport.” Coach Wade said. “I think it’s a great stage and a great, you know, exhibition of our, of our sport for people all over the country to see.”

Its Bows versus Bruins round two in 2023 and Hawaii is on the verge of doing something that hasn’t been done since the 80′s, a third national title.

”Everyone just be like, oh bring it home, stuff like that already celebrating is a bit out of our inner circle and our thoughts, it’s nice that people have that whole mentality and cheering for us.” UH middle blocker Guilherme Voss said. “But really inside our team, we’re just focused on each battle that we’re facing ahead of us and we’re just focused on our next opponent.”

And for the rest of the team the mentality is simple.

”Sending it.” UH middle blocker Cole Hogland said. “You already know,if like one fat wave coming in, you know, you gotta send it when Bomb’s coming in, you’re not just, you know, gonna back off.”

”You gotta go for them because if you miss it, it’s the chance of a lifetime, so Im going to send it tomorrow.”First service for Saturday at 11:00 a.m. EST or Hawaii time, 5:00 p.m. on ESPN2.

UH is hosting a watch party at Giovanni Pastrami. That’s set to start at 8:00 a.m. HST

