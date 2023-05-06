Pedestrian critically injured in hit-and-run crash in Kaneohe

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Police said a 20-year-old pedestrian was critically injured in a hit-and-run Friday night in the Kaneohe area.

Authorities said the crash happened around 8:20 p.m. on the H-3 Freeway westbound.

Officials say that a motorist, who has yet to be identified, was traveling westbound in the left lane of the H-3 Freeway and collided with a 20-year-old adult woman pedestrian standing in the left shoulder lane checking a stalled motorcycle.

Police said the pedestrian was transported via Emergency Medical Services to an area hospital in critical condition.

Officials say the unknown driver continued traveling westbound on the H-3 Freeway without stopping to render aid or provide information, possibly driving a black sedan or sports car.

Police said it is unknown if speed, drugs, or alcohol are contributing factors.

If anyone has any information, please contact the HPD Traffic Division at 808-723-3413.

This is a developing story.

