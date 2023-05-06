OHA blasts state House leaders, calling them ‘dysfunctional’

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The Office of Hawaiian Affairs blasted state House leaders on Friday, calling them “dysfunctional.”

OHA Chair Carmen “Hulu” Lindsey said the House nixed every bill the agency supported this legislative session, including a measure that would have allowed it to develop homes in Kakaako.

“We are appalled that our 300,000 beneficiaries were deliberately silenced once again by the refusal of the House of Representatives for the second year to even hear or deliberate on OHA’s Hakuone bills,” said Lindsey.

For the past two years, Lindsey said the state House has blocked proposals to lift restrictions on residential development on the 30 acres it owns in Kakaako land.

That plan includes three high-rise apartments, a cultural center and commercial buildings.

Lindsey said it’s unfair that other nearby developers are allowed to build highrises while OHA is “denied those very same benefits on their lands.”

“When we look at the Kakaako Makai waterfront now, that area has just lost tremendous revenues through the years. That’s all the more reason to develop it as quickly as we possibly can,” added OHA Trustee Kelii Akina.

But House Speaker Scott Saiki said OHA has not “explained why it is in the public’s interest” to repeal the residential restrictions at Kakaako Makai.

“Two months ago, we offered OHA $65 million for wharf repairs, $100 million in cash, and an increase to the annual ceded lands trust proceeds, in exchange for ... preserving the residential ban at Kakaako Makai,” said Saiki.

“OHA rejected this offer and has not returned to the table to continue discussions.”

OHA argued the property is less valuable today than 10 years ago because it recently discovered significant damage to submerged lands at the harbor.

“We’ve gotten divers to go underneath the the wharf to detect the bulkhead in disrepair,” said Lindsey.

“And then we found documentation where the state knew back in the 1970s, that it was in disrepair then.”

The land was appraised at $200 million back in 2012 when the state transferred the 30 acres to OHA to pay for past-due rent on ceded lands it uses.

But Lindsey said a recent appraisal valued the land at $43 million due in part to the restrictions on residential construction.

Because the damage wasn’t disclosed, OHA could sue. It also said it will seek to get the restrictions lifted again next year.

