Hilo woman recalls encounter with police standoff suspect who had invaded her home

Hilo standoff
Hilo standoff(Hawaii News Now)
By Ben Gutierrez
Published: May. 5, 2023 at 8:40 PM HST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
HILO (HawaiiNewsNow) - Victoria Carr was out on her pre-dawn walk on April when she had an encounter with a man who later was allegedly involved in a six-hour standoff with police.

Carr, 72, is partially disabled after suffering a stroke, but she didn’t let that stop her from staying active.

“I was going for my exercise in the early dark morning,” she recalled. “Here came somebody riding a scooter that they stopped at the wrong road.”

The encounter happened on Kamalii Street in Hilo.

“I said, ‘What do you want?’ And he said, he real nicely said, ‘I live here.’ And I said, ‘My bad. I’m sorry.”

While Carr finished her walk, her Ring camera caught a man she later identified as Jason Kime, 36, on her front porch. Kime later told police that he went through an unlocked door.

Carr discovered him hiding in her bathroom.

“There he was, and I was so mad. And I said ‘What the F are you doing here?’,” she recalled.

“And he said, very quietly, ‘be quiet. And I’m not going to be quiet. You’re in my house.”

Court documents say Kime told police he was trying to escape when he gave Carr a painful blast.

“When he got over to the patio door, he turned to position himself and then sprayed me with pepper spray. And I, I couldn’t see. I just couldn’t see,” Carr said.

Kime got away.

Police said he later admitted to another burglary and vehicle theft in Hilo later that same day.

Kime is also charged with two more burglary and vehicle thefts that happened the following week in Puna. In one of the incidents, he stole a woman’s gun from her residence.

Police finally caught Kime this week after a six-hour standoff at a storage facility on Kalanikoa Street.

“Hilo unfortunately hasn’t been a sleepy little town when it comes to crime for a while,” Capt. Rio Amon-Wilkins of the Hawaii Police Department said.

Amon-Wilkins isn’t sure about Kime’s case, but said there’s a clear trend among the island’s criminals.

“There’s definitely a drug nexus with the overwhelming majority of the crimes that we’re seeing, especially property crimes and crimes against persons, violent crime,” he said.

If convicted, Kime would face an enhanced prison sentence because at least two of his recent charges involved older victims, including Carr.

But that doesn’t diminish the fear that she feels now.

“I’ll never walk again in the night,’ she said, as she began to tear up.

Copyright 2023 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.

