Hawaii Pet Expo returns to Blaisdell with fun for all animal lovers

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Thousands of animal lovers are gathering for the Hawaii Pet Expo at the Neal Blaisdell Exhibition Hall this weekend!

To mark National Pet Week, the Hawaii Veterinary Medical Association is bringing back its popular event to encourage responsible pet ownership and strengthen the bond between humans and animals through educational displays, live animal demonstrations, and pet products and services.

Kiana Yoshikawa, veterinary technician with Ohana Veterinary Hospital and her furry friend Pawl joined HNN’s Sunrise Weekends to talk about the return of the popular event after a three-year hiatus due to the COVID pandemic.

The expo runs this Saturday and Sunday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. and admission is free.

Pets are welcome – dogs must be leashed and pets must be in good health and under their owner’s control at all times. Meet folks from local dog, cat, bird and fish clubs, non-profit animal welfare organizations, crafters, and other animal advocacy groups.

The event also features free pet care advice at the HVMA Ask-A-Vet Booth, a dog show on Saturday at 1:30 p.m., a cat show on Sunday at noon, a Hawaiian Kennel Club Puppy Match on Sunday at noon.

Donations of non-perishable food items are being accepted at the door to benefit Hawai’i Foodbank.

Call (808) 845-1762 for more information.

