Governor says special legislative session may be needed for unfinished business

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) -The ink isn’t even dry on the legislative session and Gov. Josh Green says there may need to be another session to fix problems left behind.

Overall, the governor told Hawaii News Now the Legislature did pretty well on homelessness, housing, health care and education but said there is enough unfinished business that he may call them back to special session.

“Some things can be done with rules and within our administration,” Green said. “But some things probably require them to come back.”

A former lawmaker himself, the governor said the chaotic deadline crush left many pieces of legislation unfinished and should have been avoided.

“There should never again be that kind of circumstance,” he said. “If they need an extra two days, if they need an extra week, I’d rather do that.”

Historically, legislative leaders avoid extending or adding sessions, sensitive to public criticism for being unable to finish their work on time. But last weekend, realizing there were funding gaps, leadership came up with sort a patch: a $200 million pot of money that the governor can use for almost anything — after checking with house and senate leaders.

“So that was a last-minute fix to a lot of problems,” Green said. “And that’s why it was so broad.”

But some say it’s too broad. During the budget debate, it was called a potentially illegal “slush fund” by former Majority Leader Della Belatti.

“It’s based on a practice far worse than even the gut and replace practice that has been determined to be unconstitutional,” Belatti said on the House floor.

But the Senate money committee chair Donovan Dela Cruz said except in the last years of Gov. David Ige’s administration, state budgets have usually allowed governors to move money around when necessary.

Dela Cruz and Ways and Means Committee Vice-Chair Gilbert Keith-Agaran said the provision in the budget approved Thursday is actually more restrictive on the governor because it requires the legislative leadership approval.

“They will have to show the two chairs that there is a reason why they want the money and what they’re going to use it for,” Keith-Agaran said. “It’s not going to be a blank check.”

The governor said he expects a lot of requests for that money — including from House Education Chair Justin Woodson who raised the possibility of school lay-offs during Thursday’s debate.

“We need more teachers, not less. We need more support, not less,” Woodson said.

Green said that speech moved him.

“I believe in his heart. And so I think that if he’s upset about the budget, then I you know, I take that seriously.” Green said.

The governor, Lt. Gov. Sylvia Luke and lawmakers have already agreed the Hawaii Tourism Authority can have about $30 million, to ensure it can put out visitor marketing and management contracts. Next in line could be nearly $50 million for Aloha Stadium, on top of $350 million already appropriated.

Reflecting on the session, Green said that after a shake-out period in which three of his appointees were rejected, he and lawmakers settled into a more constructive relationship.

“So, probably 80% of the politics for the first four years is already behind us,” he said. “Now, hopefully, we can get to work.”

