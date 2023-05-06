Tributes
HI NOW
Contests
Join Our Team
Advertise with Us

Flying a kite? Better hold on to it...

High pressure to the north keep gusty winds blowing thru Tuesday!
Billy V has your forecast for windy weather into the weekend.
Billy V has your forecast for windy weather into the weekend.(weather)
By Billy V
Published: May. 6, 2023 at 9:23 AM HST|Updated: 52 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Today thru Tuesday will feature sunshine with windward and mauka showers drifting leeward at times with the strong and breezy winds. The peak wind speeds in the typically windier areas will be around 30 mph or below through the weekend into early next week. The trades will relax around Wednesday The tail end of a weak upper low could bring some unsettled weather and locally heavy rain to the state.

Surf along south facing shores will remain elevated through early next week and drop below the summertime average Tuesday through Friday. A new moderate sized medium period northwest swell will build Wednesday night and Thursday, and give a noticeable boost to north shore surf by Friday. East shore surf should remain elevated due to the strong trades over and upstream of the islands.

Copyright 2023 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A mom says her son was cyberbullied and wants administrators and the DOE to take more action.
Mom pursuing charges after son with severe disabilities cyberbullied at Campbell High
The fresh layer of asphalt is only a few months old but it's already been defaced with red and...
Windward Oahu road to be ripped up months after major repaving project. The reason: poor planning
Police dispatch told HNN that fuel spilled onto the roadway.
All lanes of H-1 Freeway reopened after crews clear overturned cement truck
Get the state's latest news updates and weather forecasts with the Hawaii News Now mobile app
LIVE: Watch HNN
Likelike Hwy. crash on June 12, 2019
State to pay $26M over closed runaway truck ramp tied to multi-vehicle crash

Latest News

Sunrise News Roundup (May 5, 2023)
Sunrise News Roundup (May 5, 2023)
What's Trending: Mona Lisa mystery solved, goat yoga for stress
What's Trending: Mona Lisa mystery solved, goat yoga for stress
Entertainment News: Miss Hawaii 2020's new endeavor, fire knives, poetry
Entertainment News: Miss Hawaii USA serving looks... and oysters
Moanalua High sweeps boys and girls state champion titles
Moanalua High sweeps boys and girls judo state champion titles