Flying a kite? Better hold on to it...

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Today thru Tuesday will feature sunshine with windward and mauka showers drifting leeward at times with the strong and breezy winds. The peak wind speeds in the typically windier areas will be around 30 mph or below through the weekend into early next week. The trades will relax around Wednesday The tail end of a weak upper low could bring some unsettled weather and locally heavy rain to the state.

Surf along south facing shores will remain elevated through early next week and drop below the summertime average Tuesday through Friday. A new moderate sized medium period northwest swell will build Wednesday night and Thursday, and give a noticeable boost to north shore surf by Friday. East shore surf should remain elevated due to the strong trades over and upstream of the islands.

Copyright 2023 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.