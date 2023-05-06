EMS: Woman suffers serious burns in overnight 2-alarm blaze

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A woman was seriously injured after a two-alarm fire broke out at a building in Makiki on Friday night, officials said.

According to the Honolulu Fire Department, crews were called to a single-story home on Liholiho st., just after 2 a.m.

Officials say while firefighters battled the blaze, EMS crews provided what officials are calling lifesaving treatment to a 47-year-old woman who suffered burns to her face, torso, and arms.

She was transported to a burn facility, according to officials.

Officials say the blaze was fully extinguished around 2:20 a.m.

Damage estimates are unknown at this time.

The cause of the blaze is still under investigation.

This story will be updated.

