East Honolulu Food and Wine Festival returns after pandemic pause

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The East Honolulu Food and Wine Festival takes place today from 5:30 p.m. to 9:30 p.m., on the grounds of Mary, Star of the Sea Church and Schools, at 4470 Aliikoa Street (Waialae / Kahala/ Ainakoa area).

Margaret Rufo, principal of Mary, Star of the Sea School, and the Ballesteros family joined HNN’s Sunrise Weekends to talk about the 15th annual festival, which makes its long-awaited return after a three-year hiatus due to the COVID pandemic.

Reggie Ballesteros is the owner and chef of Tight Tacos in Kaimuki, one of the food vendors at the event, and his daughter Charley attends Mary, Star of the Sea School.

Other participating chefs include those from Big City Diner, Cafe Julia, Il Gelato, Kahala Nui, Kamitoku Ramen, Katsu Sando 808, Kona Brewing Company, Maile’s Thai Bistro, NOSH Hawaii, Tiny Pyramid, Win-Spuntino and Wolfgang’s Steakhouse.

This year’s event theme is “The Great Gatsby: Roaring 20′s” and guests are welcome to dress up in costume. The festival also features free games, video gaming, face painting, dancing. and a silent auction. Proceeds will benefit the parish community.

