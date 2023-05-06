DLNR to hold public meeting to discuss removal of volcanic debris from Pohoiki Boat Ramp

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The state Department of Land and Natural Resources is holding a virtual public meeting to discuss plans for Hawaii Island’s Pohoiki Boat Ramp facility.

The meeting, which will discuss the draft environmental assessment for the dredging of volcanic debris, will take place Wednesday, May 10 from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m.

The use of the Pohoiki Boat Ramp facility was disrupted by the Kilauea eruption in 2018, affecting ocean rescue services, commercial fishing, food sustainability practices and tour and recreational opportunities.

The proposed project would restore access by removing debris through excavation and dredging.

Here is the meeting information:

Zoom Link: https://bit.ly/3AY7R93

Meeting ID: 868 4295 3471

Passcode: 755470

