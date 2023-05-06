Tributes
HI NOW
Contests
Join Our Team
Advertise with Us

DLNR to hold public meeting to discuss removal of volcanic debris from Pohoiki Boat Ramp

Pohoiki Boat Ramp
Pohoiki Boat Ramp(Dane Dupont, Hawaii Tracker)
By HNN Staff
Published: May. 5, 2023 at 3:01 PM HST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The state Department of Land and Natural Resources is holding a virtual public meeting to discuss plans for Hawaii Island’s Pohoiki Boat Ramp facility.

The meeting, which will discuss the draft environmental assessment for the dredging of volcanic debris, will take place Wednesday, May 10 from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m.

The use of the Pohoiki Boat Ramp facility was disrupted by the Kilauea eruption in 2018, affecting ocean rescue services, commercial fishing, food sustainability practices and tour and recreational opportunities.

The proposed project would restore access by removing debris through excavation and dredging.

Here is the meeting information:

Copyright 2023 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Saint Louis School
Former Hawaii high school football stars settle civil lawsuit over sex assault case
According to the tracking site Flight Aware, the plane could be seen circling waters off Oahu...
Tail of United Airlines’ plane scrapes runway during takeoff from Honolulu airport
The fresh layer of asphalt is only a few months old but it's already been defaced with red and...
Windward Oahu road to be ripped up months after major repaving project. The reason: poor planning
The state department of transportation installed the safety measure in September.
‘It shakes our house’: Raised crosswalks surprising drivers and rattling homes in Windward Oahu
Get the state's latest news updates and weather forecasts with the Hawaii News Now mobile app
LIVE: Watch HNN

Latest News

On January 2020, Dallas Pearce was shot and killed by plain-clothes officers in a parking lot...
City prosecutor: Deadly use of force in 2020 officer-involved shooting in Kailua was justified
Michael Hirokawa listens as the victim in his trial takes the stand.
Defense attorneys in violent sex assault case claim inconsistencies in victim’s testimony
'This mishap was preventable': Military apologizes for chemical spill at Red Hill
'This mishap was preventable': Military apologizes for chemical spill at Red Hill
HNN
City prosecutor: Deadly use of force in 2020 officer-involved shooting in Kailua was justified
Military releases video of spill at Red Hill fuel facility
Military releases video of spill at Red Hill fuel facility