Defense attorneys in violent sex assault case claim inconsistencies in victim’s testimony

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Defense attorneys cross-examined the alleged victim in a violent sex assault case in Honolulu.

The suspect, 34-year-old Michael Hirokawa, is charged with attempted murder, sex assault and kidnapping for the incident at his condo in 2020.

His defense claims the alleged victim drugged Hirokawa’s wine, causing him to act out of control.

Hirokawa’s attorney questioned the woman — who speaks through a Korean translator — about the night of the attack.

Attorney’s Question: “Everything up until he grabs you and pulls you into your bedroom, he was acting normal correct?”

Alleged victim’s answer: “Yes.”

Q: “And then all of a sudden he is acting not normal, correct?”

A: “Right.”

Q: “This horrific and violent incident that occurred. He’s not saying a word or not making any sounds. and that’s not normal to you, right?”

A: “Yes.”

Q: Very different from how he was acting before he consumed the wine, correct?

A: “I don’t know if it was before or after him drinking wine or it was before or after he came back from the bathroom. That I’m not sure.”

The woman has denied drugging Hirokawa, and investigators never tested him for drugs.

The trial is expected to resume next week.

Copyright 2023 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.