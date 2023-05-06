Authorities capture inmate who fled furlough facility

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The Hawaii Department of Public Safety said they captured an inmate who fled the Laumaka furlough housing center on April 24.

PSD said Milton Kapule was captured Saturday around 7 a.m. and will be processed and eventually returned to OCCC.

“I would like to thank Honolulu Police and State Sheriffs for all their efforts made to look for inmate Kapule and HPD for arresting him and bringing him back into custody,” said Public Safety Director Tommy Johnson.

Officials say on April 24, Kapule fled the furlough housing after staff summoned him at about 10 a.m.

Kapule was serving time for Kapule is serving time for first-degree robbery and promoting prison contraband, PSD said.

The Laumaka facility is a minimum-security work furlough center for community custody inmates. Inmates assigned to Laumaka are either actively seeking employment or working in the community.

Officials said Kapule is a community custody inmate in the work furlough program with pass privileges.

His next parole hearing was scheduled for May 2024. He now faces an additional escape charge when found.

