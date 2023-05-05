Tributes
HI NOW
Contests
Join Our Team
Advertise with Us

Zoo offers $1 million sponsorship of endangered species preservation plan

The Indianapolis Zoo launches a $1 million challenge to help save an endangered species.
The Indianapolis Zoo launches a $1 million challenge to help save an endangered species.(Indianapolis Zoo)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: May. 4, 2023 at 2:10 PM HST|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – The Indianapolis Zoo wants to help a threatened species, and it’s putting its money where its mouth is with a challenge.

The zoo is offering a $1 million grant to a group that can develop and carry out a plan that will have a measurable and sustainable impact on the future of a species.

Field conservationists from all over the world are encouraged to apply.

The species they pick must be considered critically endangered, endangered, vulnerable, or extinct in the wild.

Pre-applications are due June 4, and a full application is due Dec. 3.

A panel of international animal conservation experts will choose a winner and announce them in February.

The winner has five years to implement their program and show progress.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

According to the tracking site Flight Aware, the plane could be seen circling waters off Oahu...
Tail of United Airlines’ plane scrapes runway during takeoff from Honolulu airport
Saint Louis School
Former Hawaii high school football stars settle civil lawsuit over sex assault case
Get the state's latest news updates and weather forecasts with the Hawaii News Now mobile app
LIVE: Watch HNN
42-year-old Tiare Kuehnl was awaiting trial for three separate cases last year including...
Woman arrested for slew of thefts posted bail 3 times. Now she’s back in jail again
Mid-Air engine failure scare
‘I started praying:’ Mokulele plane lands safely on Oahu after losing one engine mid-air

Latest News

File photo of lava left by the 2018 eruption in Leilani Estates.
Recovery is slow, but progress is being made after 2018 Kilauea eruption
The Hawaii County Fire Department said the blaze has been burning since about 2 p.m. Wednesday.
Brush fire chars roughly 150 acres on Hawaii Island; 70% contained
Three stabbings over several days near the campus of the University of California, Davis, have...
Former California college student arrested in 3 stabbings
Schofield motorcycle accident
Motorcyclist, 23, dies from injuries following in single-vehicle crash in Schofield