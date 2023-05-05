Tributes
Flipped over cement truck blocking multiple lanes on H-1 westbound near airport

Flipped over cement truck
Flipped over cement truck(Hawaii News Now)
By HNN Staff
Published: May. 5, 2023 at 8:57 AM HST|Updated: 35 minutes ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A flipped over cement truck is blocking multiple lanes on H-1 Freeway westbound near the airport.

Police dispatch told HNN that fuel spilled onto the roadway.

The incident happened around 8 a.m. just before the Pearl Harbor cut-off.

The Honolulu Police Department, Honolulu Fire Department and Emergency Medical Services are responding to the scene.

At last check, only the far left lane remains open at this time. Drivers are advised to take alternate routes and expect delays.

An investigation is ongoing.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

