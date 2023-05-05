Suspect in hours-long Hilo standoff allegedly admits to previous burglaries

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A suspect involved in an hours-long standoff with Hilo police on Tuesday allegedly admitted to previous crimes.

Authorities said Jason Leroy Kime, 36, allegedly admitted he carried out two burglaries within 24 hours in April.

According to police, Kime pepper-sprayed a 72-year-old woman who found him hiding in her bathroom.

A second victim said he found Kime in his home wearing his clothes and tried to help him by taking him to the store. But investigators said Kime ended up stealing his car.

On Tuesday night, authorities said Kime allegedly threatened officers as he barricaded himself in a storage unit. He was taken into custody around 11:30 p.m.

Officers also arrested 30-year-old Luwika Hauanio, who police said is an acquittance of Kime.

Officials say she intentionally hit a subsidized vehicle at the scene in a stolen vehicle.

Police said Kime is from Oahu and is believed to have only been on Hawaii Island for a couple weeks.

An investigation remains ongoing.

Kime’s bail is set at $114,000.

