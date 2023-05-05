Recovery is slow, but progress is being made after 2018 Kilauea eruption

HILO (HawaiiNewsNow) - Five years after the Kilauea eruption in Puna, recovery and rebuilding efforts are still underway.

It’s been a long process, but officials say progress is being made.

The 2018 lower east rift zone eruption had a major impact on so many lives, with lava covering 14 square miles of land and destroying more than 700 homes.

USGS Hawaiian Volcano Observatory geologists who were studying the eruption every day realized the human toll it was taking.

“It was obviously a unique opportunity to witness that kind, that scale of activity. But it was also heartbreaking to watch island residents have their property destroyed,” recalled Matt Patrick, a research geophysicist with the HVO.

Hawaii County officials are also still dealing with a mountain of issues in lower Puna.

“Leilani Estates is a private subdivision and one in which now we own property in. But it is a private subdivision,” said Hawaii County Mayor Mitch Roth.

The county now owns hundreds of parcels in Puna, thanks to its Kilauea Disaster Recovery Housing Buyout Program.

Approved applicants could get the 2017 of their property, up to $230,000.

So far, the county has closed on 248 properties in Phase 1 of the program, for those who lost their primary residents.

It has used $48 million of the more than $100 million available so far, with two more phases ahead.

Phase 2 is for people who lost secondary residents, like vacation homes, and Phase 3 is for properties that were undeveloped.

The mayor said not everyone took the county up on the voluntary offer, and some didn’t qualify or didn’t meet the application deadline.

“What I’m realizing is that we have a checkerboard. Not everybody wanted to sell their property,” Roth said.

Hawaii County is also in the process of rebuilding some of the major roadways that were covered by lava. The main one would be Highway 137, the Kalapana-Kapoho Road along the lower Puna coastline that also leads to the Pohoiki Boat Ramp.

The state legislature just approved $5.4 million in the budget to excavate volcanic debris and restore the popular boat launch area.

Mayor Roth admits that the restoration work has been a bit slow.

“We do have funds to start building back roads. The problem is we cannot build roads until FEMA gives us the okay,” he said.

But Roth said that the approval is expected in a few weeks. The county can start work shortly after that.

Meanwhile, scientists believe there will be time for Puna to rebuild.

“The rift zones are actually very quiet right now, so there’s no signs of any kind of unusual activity or revolving activity on the rift zones,” Patrick said, adding that for now, all the eruptive activity it confined to the Kilauea summit.

But everyone is keeping an eye out for the next eruption, whenever and wherever it may be.

