Overnight camping suspended at Bellows Beach amid turtle nesting season

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The City has suspended overnight camping at Bellows Field Beach Park this summer amid turtle nesting season.

Officials said overnight camping will be suspended starting May 16 through the end of August to make way for the return of nesting sea turtles.

The bathrooms and showers will also be off limits during night-time hours.

Normal day-time activities will be allowed although nesting areas will be blocked off, officials said.

The city will also use this three month window to renovate bathrooms and trim ironwood trees.

