Overnight camping suspended at Bellows Beach amid turtle nesting season

By HNN Staff
Published: May. 5, 2023 at 6:27 AM HST|Updated: 50 minutes ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The City has suspended overnight camping at Bellows Field Beach Park this summer amid turtle nesting season.

Officials said overnight camping will be suspended starting May 16 through the end of August to make way for the return of nesting sea turtles.

The bathrooms and showers will also be off limits during night-time hours.

Normal day-time activities will be allowed although nesting areas will be blocked off, officials said.

The city will also use this three month window to renovate bathrooms and trim ironwood trees.

RELATED: Sea turtle nesting season has begun. If you see a turtle, here’s what you should do

