Latest federal rate hike to further challenge first-time home buyers

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Consumers can expect to see higher debt costs after the Federal Reserve raised rates for the 10th time in its fight against inflation.

For the past year and a half, Anika Martin and her finance Ronnie Cacpal have been saving to buy their first home.

“Every month we were putting $500 to our savings account, just so that we can prepare ourselves towards the deposit. And then we were also practicing lifestyle changes. So stopping shopping, stopping the car on the Starbucks coffees, things like that,” she said. “We’re being a lot more mindful with against spending on non essential items.”

That penny pinching and their tolerance for the higher cost of borrowing paid off for the first time home buyers as they’re now in contract for a condo in Ewa Beach.

But for so many like them, the journey to a new home isn’t an easy one for buyers.

House of Finance Vice President Clarice Casamina says clients are willing to pay more to get into the competitive real estate market -- which is why Oahu median home prices remain around $1 million, despite rates double what they were before.

When rates were 3%, a buying frenzy kept many young local people out.

“Their fear is that in the event that these rates are going to come down, they’re going to completely lose out on the opportunity,” Casamina said.

Casamina advises borrowers to get their financial house in order, before making any big purchases. With credit card rates above 20%, having more debt lowers a buyer’s purchasing power.

“I’ve had to focus some of our clients on just how high their credit cards are, the average person doesn’t actually check what their APR is sometimes on these credit cards,” she said.

But relief could be on the horizon. The Fed subtly signaled this could be its last hike.

“We’re kind of seeing this final like, everybody can take a deep breath, it may be there’s going to be a slow and steady decline from here on out,” she said.

Ultimately, the Fed decision will depend on lingering concerns of more regional bank collapses -- a recession -- and the nation defaulting on its debts if congress doesn’t raise the debt ceiling by june 1.

