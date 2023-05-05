LIVE: Military releases video of toxic fire suppressant spill at Red Hill facility

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - After a lengthy delay, military officials on Friday released to the public video footage of a highly toxic fire suppressant foam spill at the Red Hill facility that triggered a large-scale cleanup effort.

An estimated 1,300 gallons of Aqueous Film Forming Foam spilled on Nov. 29, 2022.

Also known as AFFF, it’s used in firefighting and contains so-called forever chemicals.

An investigation revealed to the public on Friday found that a maintenance contractor hired by the Navy improperly installed an air vacuum valve during a temporary modification to the AFFF system at the Red Hill facility in April 2022.

That, in combination with the same contractor’s failure to disable or “lock out” the AFFF concentrate pumps from automatically starting prior to running tests on the fire suppression system, caused the release of AFFF on Nov. 29.

“This mishap raised valid safety concerns as the Department of Defense prepares for and executed defueling and sets up ultimate closure of Red Hill defueling and it also eroded public trust in the aftermath of the Red Hill crisis,” said Vice Adm. John Wade said.

“On behalf of the DOD, I’m truly sorry.”

Activists had been calling for video footage for months, but military officials said they needed to follow the process.

The spill happened around the one-year anniversary of the Red Hill fuel spills that sickened thousands.

The video in full is said to be about 11 hours long.

