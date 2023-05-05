Maui judge reduces bail for mother accused of attempted murder of infant

WAILUKU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A judge has reduced the bail for a Maui mother charged with attempted murder of her 11-month-old son.

Piilani’s biological father James Dean Gamponia who now has full custody of him says it is disturbing.

“It makes me frustrated,” Gamponia said. “Kind of mad, but mostly frustrated seeing that the justice is not being served.”

Court records show Passion Quirk and her grandmother were having lunch back in 2021 when a waitress noticed shocking signs of child abuse.

Documents say Piilani had bruises, bite marks, burns, bleeding in his eyes and brain, a fractured wrist and was extremely malnourished.

Records state Quirk told authorities her boyfriend, Christian Rosete, abused her son on multiple occasions but she was too afraid to report it.

Quirk’s bail was originally set at $1 million. It was previously reduced to $300,000.

Her attorney argued Thursday it should be even lower.

“Failure to provide her infant child with proper medical treatment in a reasonable period of time. The is not in itself an offense that’s assaultive in nature,” said defense attorney Jacob Delaplane.

Deputy Prosecutor Elizabeth Nardi fought back.

“There has been no change in the circumstances of the case. The leading charge is the attempted murder of the infant by a failure to act. That is a potential life sentence. So, it is very serious,” Nardi said.

In the end, Judge Kelsey Kawano agreed with the defense and dropped Quirk’s bail to $100,000.

Gamponia and others fear if Quirk bails out, that could give her direct access to her son she is accused of failing to protect.

“We’re gonna fight for justice until it’s served,” Gamponia said.

Nardi said Quirk is currently allowed to have virtual visit with her son Piilani every Saturday for three hours. She asked that to stop.

Judge Kawano denied that request.

Quirk is due back in court on June 8th at 8:30 a.m.

