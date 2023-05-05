Tributes
Gusty trade winds prompt a wind advisory for the eastern half of the state

(Hawaii News Now/file (custom credit))
By Ben Gutierrez
Published: May. 5, 2023 at 9:59 AM HST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Parts of the islands of Lanai, Maui, Kahoolawe and Hawaii are under a wind advisory due to strong trade winds that may cause minor damage.

The National Weather Service in Honolulu said the wind advisory is in effect until 6 p.m. Friday.

Easterly trade winds of 25 to 30 miles per hour with localized gusts to 45 miles per hour are expected.

The winds will be strong enough to tear off roof shingles, knock down tree branches, and blow away tents and awnings.

The gusty trades can also make it difficult to steer while driving, especially in high-profile vehicles like SUV’s.

For mariners, a small craft advisory is in effect for all coastal waters due to the strong winds.

The blustery conditions are expected to continue into early next week as a strong high pressure area remains anchored north of the state, with winds close to the wind advisory threshold.

Winds for the rest of the state will be in the 15 to 25 mile per hour range, with occasional higher gusts.

