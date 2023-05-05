First Alert Forecast: Breezy winds expected to hold firm over the weekend

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Breezy to locally windy easterly trade winds are here to stay, potentially through early next week as high pressure remains positioned to the north.

The best chance for showers will favor the typical windward and mauka locations overnight through the early morning hours each day as pockets of moisture move through. Trades will gradually ease around the midweek time frame as a cold front passes to the north.

A small reinforcement arriving today will help keep south shore surf elevated into early next week. East shore surf should remain elevated through early next week due to the strong trades over and upstream of the islands.

