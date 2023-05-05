Tributes
HI NOW
Contests
Join Our Team
Advertise with Us

Episode 159: Meet the 8-year-old girl from Ewa Beach who’s become a singing sensation

HNN launches a new podcast with Stephanie Lum, and her two best friends.
HNN launches a new podcast with Stephanie Lum, and her two best friends.(HNN)
By Stephanie Lum
Published: May. 4, 2023 at 4:31 PM HST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Tonight we are shining the spotlight on 8-year-old singing sensation Kyra Pesebre from Ewa Beach!

You may know her from her recent national anthem performance at the UH men’s volleyball game.

Kyra’s rich vocals and aloha touched so many in the audience that night.

Turns out, the young and talented singer has also graced the stage both nationally and internationally! Kyra hopes her songs will spread joy and inspire everyone to be kind to each another and work together to help make the world a better place.

Remember to subscribe to the “Muthaship” podcast on any of the following platforms:

For more episodes with Steph, Noli and Brooke, click here to visit the ‘Muthaship’ archives.

Copyright 2021 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

According to the tracking site Flight Aware, the plane could be seen circling waters off Oahu...
Tail of United Airlines’ plane scrapes runway during takeoff from Honolulu airport
Saint Louis School
Former Hawaii high school football stars settle civil lawsuit over sex assault case
Get the state's latest news updates and weather forecasts with the Hawaii News Now mobile app
LIVE: Watch HNN
42-year-old Tiare Kuehnl was awaiting trial for three separate cases last year including...
Woman arrested for slew of thefts posted bail 3 times. Now she’s back in jail again
Mid-Air engine failure scare
‘I started praying:’ Mokulele plane lands safely on Oahu after losing one engine mid-air

Latest News

Rather than deter local homebuyers, higher mortgage rates has helped some enter the highly...
No sign of cooling for Hawaii real estate market after latest Fed rate hike
Michael Hirokawa listens as the victim in his trial takes the stand.
Trial of brutal sex assault at Honolulu condo continues with victim taking the stand
Honolulu CrimeStoppers released this sketch of a man wanted in an attempted kidnapping in...
Suspect sought in attempted kidnapping near Windward Oahu school
HNN File
Federal interest rate hikes heavily impact first-time home buyers