Episode 159: Meet the 8-year-old girl from Ewa Beach who’s become a singing sensation

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Tonight we are shining the spotlight on 8-year-old singing sensation Kyra Pesebre from Ewa Beach!

You may know her from her recent national anthem performance at the UH men’s volleyball game.

Kyra’s rich vocals and aloha touched so many in the audience that night.

Turns out, the young and talented singer has also graced the stage both nationally and internationally! Kyra hopes her songs will spread joy and inspire everyone to be kind to each another and work together to help make the world a better place.

