All eyes on London: King Charles III’s coronation is set for Saturday. Here’s how to watch

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Millions around the world are set to watch King Charles III ceremonially ascend to the throne in his long-awaited coronation happening Saturday.

Also in the spotlight will be his wife, Camilla Parker Bowles, who officially steps into the role of Queen Consort.

It will be a royal affair not seen in nearly 70 years since the coronation of Queen Elizabeth II in June of 1953.

Hawaii News Now will air special coverage of the internationally-anticipated event. CBS and NBC network coverage begins shortly after 11:30 p.m. Hawaii time on Friday and will continue until 4 a.m. Saturday morning.

Gray’s Local News Live will also livestream the event. That will be accessible on HawaiiNewsNow.com and on the HNN mobile news app.

Then tune in to Hawaii News Now Sunrise weekend edition Saturday from 7 a.m. to 9 a.m. for a full recap of the events, as well as Hawaii News Now weekend evenings at 5, 9 and 10 p.m.

