Tributes
HI NOW
Contests
Join Our Team
Advertise with Us

VIDEO: Rescuers team up to free Clydesdale trapped in mud for hours

Rescuers in Kansas were able to free a Clydesdale caught in a muddy ravine. (Source: KWCH)
By KWCH staff and Jordan Gartner
Published: May. 3, 2023 at 2:11 PM HST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SEDGWICK COUNTY, Kan. (KWCH/Gray News) - Animal rescuers were able to free a horse that had been trapped in mud for hours.

The Butler County Animal Rescue Team reports it was called to help a downed Clydesdale stranded in a muddy ravine on Tuesday.

According to Sedgwick County Fire and Rescue, the horse had been caught in the ravine for five to six hours.

Rescuers sedated the 17-year-old horse named Chrome and placed him in a protective hood. A glide with straps was then lowered into the ravine to pull him out.

Once the sedation wore off, Chrome was given fluids, a snack and allowed to rest.

The rescue team thanked everyone involved in helping to get the horse free.

Copyright 2023 KWCH via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A pair of tourists had a terrifying experience on Saturday evening when their van mistakenly...
Tourists following GPS directions mistakenly drive van into Hawaii harbor
Maui pool drowning
MPD: 4-year-old boy dies after drowning in resort pool
FILE - Authorities say a bride leaving her reception was killed when a driver under the...
Family of bride killed in wreck warns about drunken driving
Get the state's latest news updates and weather forecasts with the Hawaii News Now mobile app
LIVE: Watch HNN
One driver said on March 20, a man in a silver Mustang swerved in front of him near Queen’s...
Authorities charge man suspected in series of road rage incidents in West Oahu

Latest News

First responders are on the scene of a shooting in Midtown Atlanta on Wednesday.
1 killed, at least 4 hurt in Atlanta medical building shooting; suspect captured, police say
Former President Donald Trump speaks at a campaign event Thursday, April 27, 2023, in...
Trump lawsuit against New York Times over 2018 series tossed
Dried eggs stains run down the front door, Wednesday, April 19, 2023, at the house where...
Attorney wants court records sealed in Ralph Yarl shooting
Former Marvel Studios artist Anthony Francisco inspires students at this year's Hawaii STEM...
“Don’t be afraid to dream big:” Former Marvel artist inspires STEM students
San Jacinto County Sheriff Greg Capers speaks to the media during a news conference announcing...
Prosecutor: Suspected Texas gunman tried to escape to Mexico