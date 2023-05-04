Tributes
HI NOW
Contests
Join Our Team
Advertise with Us

Trial of brutal sex assault at Honolulu condo continues with victim taking the stand

The trial of the man accused of a brutal sex assault in his Honolulu condo continues with the victim taking the stand on Thursday.
By HNN Staff
Published: May. 4, 2023 at 1:05 PM HST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The trial of a brutal sex assault at a Honolulu condo in 2020 continued Thursday with the victim taking the stand.

The trial started with Deputy Attorney General Michelle Puu questioning the victim, who was accompanied by a Korean translator.

Hawaii News Now is not identifying the victim.

Puu asked the victim to describe meeting Michael Hirokawa at a hostess bar.

‘Caught literally red-handed’: Opening statements begin in brutal 2020 sex assault

Prosecutors say the woman, who was visiting from Illinois, drove him home after a night of drinks at the bar and at a Young Street office, and that Hirokawa allegedly sexually assaulted her in his apartment.

He’s accused of choking her, stomping on her head and punching her in the groin while the two were at his Capitol Place Condo in 2020.

The victim broke down in tears while describing the gruesome details of the encounter.

“He was so strong, there was nothing much I could do, so I kept begging and asking him to spare my life and I just kept scratching his back,” she told the court. “There was not much I could do because he was so strong.”

PREVIOUS COVERAGE:
Grand jury indicts man in ‘heinous’ attack at Honolulu apartment building
Man charged in brutal sex assault was trying to meet women on dating app
Suspect in sex assault that nearly left victim dead suggests he was drugged
Woman who nearly died in violent sex assault: ‘It could have happened to anyone’

Court documents said a security guard found the victim naked and bleeding in the building’s elevator, with a trail of blood leading back to Hirokawa’s apartment.

Hirokawa’s attorneys argued that the victim drugged him and that he doesn’t remember much of the details of what happened that night.

The 34-year-old Iolani graduate pleaded not guilty to second-degree attempted murder, kidnapping and sex assault.

If convicted, Hirokawa could face life in prison.

This story will be updated.

Copyright 2023 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

According to the tracking site Flight Aware, the plane could be seen circling waters off Oahu...
Tail of United Airlines’ plane scrapes runway during takeoff from Honolulu airport
Saint Louis School
Former Hawaii high school football stars settle civil lawsuit over sex assault case
Get the state's latest news updates and weather forecasts with the Hawaii News Now mobile app
LIVE: Watch HNN
42-year-old Tiare Kuehnl was awaiting trial for three separate cases last year including...
Woman arrested for slew of thefts posted bail 3 times. Now she’s back in jail again
Mid-Air engine failure scare
‘I started praying:’ Mokulele plane lands safely on Oahu after losing one engine mid-air

Latest News

File photo of lava left by the 2018 eruption in Leilani Estates.
Recovery is slow, but progress is being made after 2018 Kilauea eruption
The Hawaii County Fire Department said the blaze has been burning since about 2 p.m. Wednesday.
Brush fire chars roughly 150 acres on Hawaii Island; 70% contained
Schofield motorcycle accident
Motorcyclist, 23, dies from injuries following in single-vehicle crash in Schofield
olice said she was murdered at a home on 38th Avenue in Orchidland Estates
Autopsy reveals victim of gruesome Puna murder died of ‘multiple chop wounds’
Le Jardin Academy Students and Partners Make Lasting Community Impact