Trial of brutal sex assault at Honolulu condo continues with victim taking the stand

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The trial of a brutal sex assault at a Honolulu condo in 2020 continued Thursday with the victim taking the stand.

The trial started with Deputy Attorney General Michelle Puu questioning the victim, who was accompanied by a Korean translator.

Hawaii News Now is not identifying the victim.

Puu asked the victim to describe meeting Michael Hirokawa at a hostess bar.

Prosecutors say the woman, who was visiting from Illinois, drove him home after a night of drinks at the bar and at a Young Street office, and that Hirokawa allegedly sexually assaulted her in his apartment.

He’s accused of choking her, stomping on her head and punching her in the groin while the two were at his Capitol Place Condo in 2020.

The victim broke down in tears while describing the gruesome details of the encounter.

“He was so strong, there was nothing much I could do, so I kept begging and asking him to spare my life and I just kept scratching his back,” she told the court. “There was not much I could do because he was so strong.”

Court documents said a security guard found the victim naked and bleeding in the building’s elevator, with a trail of blood leading back to Hirokawa’s apartment.

Hirokawa’s attorneys argued that the victim drugged him and that he doesn’t remember much of the details of what happened that night.

The 34-year-old Iolani graduate pleaded not guilty to second-degree attempted murder, kidnapping and sex assault.

If convicted, Hirokawa could face life in prison.

This story will be updated.

