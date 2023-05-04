Tributes
HI NOW
Contests
Join Our Team
Advertise with Us

Sidewalk construction triggers road closures, parking restrictions in Kailua, Lanikai

No street parking allowed in Lanikai over holiday weekend
No street parking allowed in Lanikai over holiday weekend
By Jonathan Masaki
Published: May. 3, 2023 at 2:29 PM HST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - New sidewalk construction along Alala Road near Kailua Beach Park has resumed and will likely extend another week after heavy rains and stormy conditions forced the city to temporarily delay the project.

As a result, there will be single lane closures along Alala Road in order to ensure there is enough room for crews to work safely on the new concrete sidewalk.

Street parking in the Lanikai area will also restricted.

The lane closure and parking restrictions will be in place on weekdays through Friday, May 12 daily from 8:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

Traffic flow in the area will be limited to one lane with HPD and flaggers on hand to direct motorists and access to the boat ramp parking and driveway will remain open.

New sidewalk construction along Alala Road prompts partial road closure
New sidewalk construction along Alala Road prompts partial road closure(City and County of Honolulu)

Copyright 2023 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A pair of tourists had a terrifying experience on Saturday evening when their van mistakenly...
Tourists following GPS directions mistakenly drive van into Hawaii harbor
Maui pool drowning
MPD: 4-year-old boy dies after drowning in resort pool
FILE - Authorities say a bride leaving her reception was killed when a driver under the...
Family of bride killed in wreck warns about drunken driving
Get the state's latest news updates and weather forecasts with the Hawaii News Now mobile app
LIVE: Watch HNN
One driver said on March 20, a man in a silver Mustang swerved in front of him near Queen’s...
Authorities charge man suspected in series of road rage incidents in West Oahu

Latest News

Former Marvel Studios artist Anthony Francisco inspires students at this year's Hawaii STEM...
“Don’t be afraid to dream big:” Former Marvel artist inspires STEM students
According to the tracking site Flight Aware, the plane could be seen circling waters off Oahu...
Tail of United Airlines’ plane scrapes runway during takeoff from Honolulu airport
HNN File Image
HPD investigating attempted kidnapping near elementary school in Windward Oahu
File photo
‘They are truly first responders’: City continues push to fill vacancies for 911 dispatchers