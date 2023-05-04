Sidewalk construction triggers road closures, parking restrictions in Kailua, Lanikai

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - New sidewalk construction along Alala Road near Kailua Beach Park has resumed and will likely extend another week after heavy rains and stormy conditions forced the city to temporarily delay the project.

As a result, there will be single lane closures along Alala Road in order to ensure there is enough room for crews to work safely on the new concrete sidewalk.

Street parking in the Lanikai area will also restricted.

The lane closure and parking restrictions will be in place on weekdays through Friday, May 12 daily from 8:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

Traffic flow in the area will be limited to one lane with HPD and flaggers on hand to direct motorists and access to the boat ramp parking and driveway will remain open.

New sidewalk construction along Alala Road prompts partial road closure (City and County of Honolulu)

