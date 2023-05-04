Recovery efforts of critically endangered silversword on Mauna Loa show positive results

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - There’s some good news for silverswords: It appears that the critically endangered plant is making a comeback at Hawaii Volcanoes National Park.

According to park officials, years of conservation efforts have been working.

The plant has been discovered growing on its own in the upper elevations of Mauna Loa.

Several of them were found in Kilohana, a high-elevation area that’s protected.

Biologists had planted 300 young silverswords and more than 152,000 seeds within a protected fenced area in October 2021 and October 2022. But this discovery shows that they are recovering in areas that are undisturbed by humans and invasive animals.

The initial survival rate of the plants is 97%.

Copyright 2023 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.