Tributes
HI NOW
Contests
Join Our Team
Advertise with Us

Recovery efforts of critically endangered silversword on Mauna Loa show positive results

A reintroduced Kau silversword within Hawaii Volcanoes National Park.
A reintroduced Kau silversword within Hawaii Volcanoes National Park.(Hawaii Volcanoes National Park)
By HNN Staff
Published: May. 4, 2023 at 10:36 AM HST|Updated: 53 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - There’s some good news for silverswords: It appears that the critically endangered plant is making a comeback at Hawaii Volcanoes National Park.

According to park officials, years of conservation efforts have been working.

The plant has been discovered growing on its own in the upper elevations of Mauna Loa.

Several of them were found in Kilohana, a high-elevation area that’s protected.

Biologists had planted 300 young silverswords and more than 152,000 seeds within a protected fenced area in October 2021 and October 2022. But this discovery shows that they are recovering in areas that are undisturbed by humans and invasive animals.

The initial survival rate of the plants is 97%.

Copyright 2023 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

According to the tracking site Flight Aware, the plane could be seen circling waters off Oahu...
Tail of United Airlines’ plane scrapes runway during takeoff from Honolulu airport
42-year-old Tiare Kuehnl was awaiting trial for three separate cases last year including...
Woman arrested for slew of thefts posted bail 3 times. Now she’s back in jail again
Get the state's latest news updates and weather forecasts with the Hawaii News Now mobile app
LIVE: Watch HNN
Saint Louis School
Former Hawaii high school football stars settle civil lawsuit over sex assault case
The seal for the United States Department of Justice is displayed on a lectern before a news...
Grand jury indicts Honolulu man in ‘sophiscated’ international scam scheme

Latest News

(Image: Hawaii News Now)
HNN News Brief (May 4, 2023)
Brush fire battle near Paauilo on Hawaii Island
Firefighters battling raging brush fire on Hawaii Island
Schofield motorcycle accident
Motorcyclist, 23, dies from injuries following in single-vehicle crash in Schofield
Writers Guild of America (WGA) writers and others strike against the Alliance of Motion Picture...
Hollywood writers’ strike drawing concern for Hawaii productions