New mural honoring cultural leader Edith Kanakaole to be unveiled at UH Hilo

HILO (HawaiiNewsNow) - A new mural honoring the late cultural leader and kumu hula Edith Kanakaole will be unveiled this weekend in Hilo.

Artist Kamea Hadar is painting the mural at the University of Hawaii at Hilo, at the Edith Kanakaole Hall Building.

Hadar collaborated with with Kanakaole’s grandson, Kuha’o Zane, to design the mural.

The mural will be blessed during a celebration on Saturday for the mural and for the new quarter depicting Kanakaole.

Copyright 2023 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.