Tributes
HI NOW
Contests
Join Our Team
Advertise with Us

Motorcyclist, 23, critically injured in single-vehicle crash in Schofield

(HNN File (custom credit))
By HNN Staff
Published: May. 4, 2023 at 6:48 AM HST|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A 23-year-old male motorcyclist was critically injured in a single-vehicle crash in Schofield Thursday morning, Emergency Medical Services said.

The incident happened around 5:45 a.m. on Wilikina Drive.

EMS said it administered advanced life support on the motorcyclist and transported him to the hospital in critical condition.

Police have shut down a portion of Wilikina Drive between Kunia Road and Macomb Road for investigation.

It is not yet clear what caused the crash.

An investigation is ongoing.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

Copyright 2023 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

According to the tracking site Flight Aware, the plane could be seen circling waters off Oahu...
Tail of United Airlines’ plane scrapes runway during takeoff from Honolulu airport
42-year-old Tiare Kuehnl was awaiting trial for three separate cases last year including...
Woman arrested for slew of thefts posted bail 3 times. Now she’s back in jail again
Get the state's latest news updates and weather forecasts with the Hawaii News Now mobile app
LIVE: Watch HNN
The seal for the United States Department of Justice is displayed on a lectern before a news...
Grand jury indicts Honolulu man in ‘sophiscated’ international scam scheme
Saint Louis School
Former Hawaii high school football stars settle civil lawsuit over sex assault case

Latest News

HNN File Image
HPD investigating attempted kidnapping near elementary school in Windward Oahu
(File/Hawaii News Now)
Former Longshore union official found guilty of embezzlement sentenced to 2 years
Brush fire battle near Paauilo on Hawaii Island
Firefighters battling raging brush fire on Hawaii Island
New dramatic body camera video shows the moments Maui police officers shot and killed a man...
Maui police shoot and kill man wielding machete on Molokai: Dramatic body camera video released