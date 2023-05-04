Motorcyclist, 23, critically injured in single-vehicle crash in Schofield

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A 23-year-old male motorcyclist was critically injured in a single-vehicle crash in Schofield Thursday morning, Emergency Medical Services said.

The incident happened around 5:45 a.m. on Wilikina Drive.

EMS said it administered advanced life support on the motorcyclist and transported him to the hospital in critical condition.

Police have shut down a portion of Wilikina Drive between Kunia Road and Macomb Road for investigation.

It is not yet clear what caused the crash.

An investigation is ongoing.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

