Motorcyclist, 23, critically injured in single-vehicle crash in Schofield
Published: May. 4, 2023 at 6:48 AM HST|Updated: 7 minutes ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A 23-year-old male motorcyclist was critically injured in a single-vehicle crash in Schofield Thursday morning, Emergency Medical Services said.
The incident happened around 5:45 a.m. on Wilikina Drive.
EMS said it administered advanced life support on the motorcyclist and transported him to the hospital in critical condition.
Police have shut down a portion of Wilikina Drive between Kunia Road and Macomb Road for investigation.
It is not yet clear what caused the crash.
An investigation is ongoing.
This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.
