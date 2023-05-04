Tributes
HI NOW
Contests
Join Our Team
Advertise with Us

Maui police shoot and kill man wielding machete on Molokai: Dramatic body camera video released

Nathaniel Naki’s sister tells us he was bipolar, something most people knew on the small island.
By Chelsea Davis
Published: May. 3, 2023 at 7:24 PM HST|Updated: 50 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WAILUA (HawaiiNewsNow) - New dramatic body camera video shows the moments Maui police officers shot and killed a man wielding a machete on Molokai over the weekend.

Authorities say Nathaniel Naki, 40, advanced toward the officers with a two-foot machete before they were “forced to discharge their weapons.”

”Both officers instructed Mr. Naki over 70 times to drop the machete and approximately 29 times to move back. They can be heard telling Mr. Naki that they don’t want to harm him,” said Assistant Chief of Uniformed Services Keola Tom.

Investigators said one of Naki’s family members called police for help around 7:15 a.m. Sunday morning. They said Naki was on private property acting disorderly. Police say Naki had an active Temporary Restraining Order, which prohibited him from being on the property.

When officers found Naki nearby, investigators say he advanced toward the officers carrying a two-foot machete.

One officer discharged his taser, but it didn’t work.

They said Naki got within two arms’ length of the officers before they both fired their guns almost simultaneously.

“There are no winners in critical incidents, and we all pay a price. Our officers did not wake up that morning with the intent to harm anyone. Those officers, by choice, are members of the Molokai community. Their lives are forever affected as well,” said Maui Police Chief John Pelletier.

The two officers have been placed on administrative leave, which is standard procedure.

“Being an officer is not easy. You make split-second decisions on dynamic situations,” Pelletier said.

Court documents show Naki suffered from bipolar disorder, and family members believe he had schizophrenia. Family members wrote in records that he refused to take his medicine and needed hospitalization.

This is the second fatal officer-involved shooting in Maui County in four months.

The last one was in Kahului in December.

Copyright 2023 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A pair of tourists had a terrifying experience on Saturday evening when their van mistakenly...
Tourists following GPS directions mistakenly drive van into Hawaii harbor
Maui pool drowning
MPD: 4-year-old boy dies after drowning in resort pool
FILE - Authorities say a bride leaving her reception was killed when a driver under the...
Family of bride killed in wreck warns about drunken driving
Get the state's latest news updates and weather forecasts with the Hawaii News Now mobile app
LIVE: Watch HNN
One driver said on March 20, a man in a silver Mustang swerved in front of him near Queen’s...
Authorities charge man suspected in series of road rage incidents in West Oahu

Latest News

Kauai Police Department has arrested 37-year-old Robert A. Dora of Kīlauea for first-degree...
Kauai man arrested in Ohio for allegedly sexually assaulting a minor under 16
Mid-Air engine failure scare
‘I started praying:’ Mokulele plane lands safely on Oahu after losing one engine mid-air
Tracking trade winds
Hawaii News Now- Jen Robbins
Saint Louis School
Former Hawaii high school football stars settle civil lawsuit over sex assault case