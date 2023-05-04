Maui police shoot and kill man wielding machete on Molokai: Dramatic body camera video released

WAILUA (HawaiiNewsNow) - New dramatic body camera video shows the moments Maui police officers shot and killed a man wielding a machete on Molokai over the weekend.

Authorities say Nathaniel Naki, 40, advanced toward the officers with a two-foot machete before they were “forced to discharge their weapons.”

”Both officers instructed Mr. Naki over 70 times to drop the machete and approximately 29 times to move back. They can be heard telling Mr. Naki that they don’t want to harm him,” said Assistant Chief of Uniformed Services Keola Tom.

Investigators said one of Naki’s family members called police for help around 7:15 a.m. Sunday morning. They said Naki was on private property acting disorderly. Police say Naki had an active Temporary Restraining Order, which prohibited him from being on the property.

When officers found Naki nearby, investigators say he advanced toward the officers carrying a two-foot machete.

One officer discharged his taser, but it didn’t work.

They said Naki got within two arms’ length of the officers before they both fired their guns almost simultaneously.

“There are no winners in critical incidents, and we all pay a price. Our officers did not wake up that morning with the intent to harm anyone. Those officers, by choice, are members of the Molokai community. Their lives are forever affected as well,” said Maui Police Chief John Pelletier.

The two officers have been placed on administrative leave, which is standard procedure.

“Being an officer is not easy. You make split-second decisions on dynamic situations,” Pelletier said.

Court documents show Naki suffered from bipolar disorder, and family members believe he had schizophrenia. Family members wrote in records that he refused to take his medicine and needed hospitalization.

This is the second fatal officer-involved shooting in Maui County in four months.

The last one was in Kahului in December.

