Kauai man arrested in Ohio for allegedly sexually assaulting a minor under 16

LIHUE (HawaiiNewsNow) - A Kauai man has been arrested in Ohio for first-degree Sexual Assault involving a minor under the age of 16.

Kauai police worked with Ohio law enforcement and the Kauai Prosecuting Attorney’s Office to issue a grand jury bench warrant for 37-year-old Robert A. Dora of Kilauea.

Police say the incident occurred in February in the vicinity of the Bryan J. Baptiste Sports Complex in Kapa’a during daylight hours. When bystanders noticed the man with a child, they intervened and reported the incident to police.

Officials say Dora fled the state before he could be captured and was eventually located in Ohio.

Ohio police say they arrested Dora, and KPD detectives transported him back to Kauai on Thursday, April 23, where he was booked in KPD cellblock and held on $1 million bail.

Officials say he is currently being held at Kauai Community Correctional Center.

“Our island prides itself on being a safe, tight-knit community, but incidents like this are an unfortunate reminder that we must always remain vigilant, especially when it comes to keeping our keiki safe,” stated Acting Captain Kennison Nagahisa of the Investigative Services Bureau.

“We are grateful to the bystanders who intervened when they felt the minor was in trouble, and we thank the Office of the Prosecuting Attorney and Ohio law enforcement for their efforts to ensure that Mr. Dora is no longer a threat to our community.”

Given the sensitive nature of this case, which involves a minor, no further details of the incident will be released at this time.

Copyright 2023 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.