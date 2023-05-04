Tributes
HI NOW
Contests
Join Our Team
Advertise with Us

Kauai man arrested in Ohio for allegedly sexually assaulting a minor under 16

Kauai Police Department has arrested 37-year-old Robert A. Dora of Kīlauea for first-degree...
Kauai Police Department has arrested 37-year-old Robert A. Dora of Kīlauea for first-degree Sexual Assault involving a minor under the age of 16.(Kauai Police Department)
By HNN Staff
Published: May. 3, 2023 at 8:01 PM HST|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LIHUE (HawaiiNewsNow) - A Kauai man has been arrested in Ohio for first-degree Sexual Assault involving a minor under the age of 16.

Kauai police worked with Ohio law enforcement and the Kauai Prosecuting Attorney’s Office to issue a grand jury bench warrant for 37-year-old Robert A. Dora of Kilauea.

Police say the incident occurred in February in the vicinity of the Bryan J. Baptiste Sports Complex in Kapa’a during daylight hours. When bystanders noticed the man with a child, they intervened and reported the incident to police.

Officials say Dora fled the state before he could be captured and was eventually located in Ohio.

Ohio police say they arrested Dora, and KPD detectives transported him back to Kauai on Thursday, April 23, where he was booked in KPD cellblock and held on $1 million bail.

Officials say he is currently being held at Kauai Community Correctional Center.

“Our island prides itself on being a safe, tight-knit community, but incidents like this are an unfortunate reminder that we must always remain vigilant, especially when it comes to keeping our keiki safe,” stated Acting Captain Kennison Nagahisa of the Investigative Services Bureau.

“We are grateful to the bystanders who intervened when they felt the minor was in trouble, and we thank the Office of the Prosecuting Attorney and Ohio law enforcement for their efforts to ensure that Mr. Dora is no longer a threat to our community.”

Given the sensitive nature of this case, which involves a minor, no further details of the incident will be released at this time.

Copyright 2023 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A pair of tourists had a terrifying experience on Saturday evening when their van mistakenly...
Tourists following GPS directions mistakenly drive van into Hawaii harbor
Maui pool drowning
MPD: 4-year-old boy dies after drowning in resort pool
FILE - Authorities say a bride leaving her reception was killed when a driver under the...
Family of bride killed in wreck warns about drunken driving
Get the state's latest news updates and weather forecasts with the Hawaii News Now mobile app
LIVE: Watch HNN
One driver said on March 20, a man in a silver Mustang swerved in front of him near Queen’s...
Authorities charge man suspected in series of road rage incidents in West Oahu

Latest News

New dramatic body camera video shows the moments Maui police officers shot and killed a man...
Maui police shoot and kill man wielding machete on Molokai: Dramatic body camera video released
Mid-Air engine failure scare
‘I started praying:’ Mokulele plane lands safely on Oahu after losing one engine mid-air
Tracking trade winds
Hawaii News Now- Jen Robbins
Saint Louis School
Former Hawaii high school football stars settle civil lawsuit over sex assault case