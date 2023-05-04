Tributes
‘I started praying:’ Mokulele plane lands safely on Oahu after losing one engine mid-air

Passengers prayed for their lives after an interisland flight lost an engine Tuesday.
By Eddie Dowd
Published: May. 3, 2023 at 7:00 PM HST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Passengers prayed for their lives after an interisland flight lost an engine mid-air Tuesday afternoon.

Passengers on the Mokulele flight tell me they had just taken off from Molokai when they heard a loud boom just a few minutes into the flight.

“Like an explosion. It was really loud,” said Iolani Kuoha, the Vice Principal from Molokai Middle School who was escorting children on their way to Oahu for a STEM conference. “I didn’t want to freak out. I didn’t want to stress out the students, so I tried to be as calm as I could.”

Kuoha said she texted her daughter mid-air to tell her to please pray for her.

“I was like, oh my God. I better start praying. I was very, very shocked and worried,” said Ōlelo Hamakua-Poepoe, Kuoha’s daughter.

The plane is a Saab 340 twin-engine turboprop brought to Hawaii last year by Mokulele’s parent company, Southern Airways Express. Despite the engine failure, it flew for more than 20 minutes before landing safely in Honolulu.

“With one propeller going. It was scary,” said Kuoha. “I did a prayer and asked our lord; please get us there safely.”

Mokulele says the plane is being inspected, and the cause of the engine failure is under investigation.

Copyright 2023 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.

