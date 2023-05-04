First Alert Forecast: Breezy winds expected to persist over the weekend

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Trade winds will continue to strengthen as the high pressure fan builds in north of the Hawaiian Islands.

Easterly winds in the breezy to locally windy range are expected, lasting into the weekend. Passing showers are forecast mainly over the windward and mountain areas, favoring the overnight to early morning hours. Leeward areas will see drier weather conditions.

Starting Monday expect decreasing trade wind speeds into the moderate range with more stable conditions. Shower activity will decrease into brief showers over windward areas, favoring the overnight to early morning hours.

The current northwest swell will continue to gradually decline through Friday. The current long-period south swell is will gradually lower through rest of the week.

A High Surf Advisory (HSA) remains in effect for south facing shores through 6 PM Thursday. East shore surf should see a small boost tonight and Thursday.

