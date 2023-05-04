Tributes
Firefighters battling raging brush fire on Hawaii Island

By HNN Staff
Published: May. 4, 2023 at 5:08 AM HST|Updated: 9 minutes ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Firefighters are still battling a raging brush fire on Hawaii Island Thursday morning.

The Hawaii Fire Department said it’s been burning since about 2 p.m. Wednesday.

Flames broke out in the Paauilo area on the north side of Pohakea Road.

Authorities said the area is difficult to reach so water drops are being conducted.

At last check, the fire charred about a half-acre of eucalyptus trees.

This story will be updated.

