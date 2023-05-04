“Don’t be afraid to dream big:” Former Marvel artist inspires STEM students

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Hundreds of students from across the state are celebrating all things science, technology, engineering, and math in Honolulu today and tomorrow.

From flight simulations to engineering challenges, these kids are learning how to think on their feet and outside of the box.

It’s all part of the two-day Hawaii STEM Conference hosted by the Maui Economic Development Board -- filled with workshops, competitions, even a STEMMY’s Award Banquet.

“The class we came from earlier with about viruses so we had a little no experiment you know, baking soda and citric acid and had little explosions going on. So it was it’s cool to be here,” said Kaidyn Yago, a student at Kauai High School.

A former Marvel Studios illustrator delivered the keynote address,

“My message to the kids today was your big dreams. Don’t be afraid of them. Keep on making your plans to be able to achieve it,” said artist Anthony Francisco, now creative director at Dolphin Entertainment.

For nearly a decade, Francisco designed some of the most iconic comic book characters from the Marvel Cinematic Universe, from Baby Groot who was inspired from his own children to Loki from Thor: Ragnarok to the female special forces of Wakanda.

“So technology is very important in the film and animation industry is because we use a lot of programs to bring someone’s vision to life, from sketching on Photoshop, using animation tools, storyboarding tools, and then bringing that into, like actual cameras and materials that you 3D print for some of the costumes for Black Panther,” he said.

“I really see every kid as like my younger self. If ever, I could instill some confidence or inspiration or just be available for questions,” Francisco added.

“For someone so talented and creative that was really surprising that he kind of didn’t have like, a lot growing up. So that’s really inspirational for people who might not have that much,” said student Savannah Rose.

“I took away that you could do anything you put your mind to if you just work very hard and focus on what you want to be and keep progressing,” said Bodhi Williams, 13, who attends Kihei Charter School on Maui

It’s proof some of the most valuable lessons don’t always come from a classroom.

